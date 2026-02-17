Kamal Haasan's RKFI and Sivakarthikeyan are reuniting for 'Seyon' after 'Amaran'. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film's first look was revealed, showing the actor in a rugged avatar. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

It's official! Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan are reuniting for a new film titled 'Seyon,' following the massive success of 2024 released movie 'Amaran'. The project was formally announced on February 16, 2026, a day ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday on February 17, with a striking first-look poster unveiled by the producer-actor himself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

'Seyon' marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Their previous association with 'Amaran' proved to be a major milestone.

About the Film 'Seyon'

Sivakumar Murugesan, known for the upcoming film 'Thaai Kizhavi', is directing 'Seyon.' The title, along with the imagery in the first-look poster, featuring peacocks and a sickle, symbolically references Lord Murugan, also known as Seyon in Tamil tradition.

The poster presents Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, rustic avatar, a sharp departure from his recent role in 'Amaran.'

Crew and Release Details

Music for 'Seyon' will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography will be handled by Vivek Vijaykumar. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

Following the title announcement, the team revealed plans for a "Seyon Celebration" event scheduled for February 17 at 10 am. A teaser or glimpse video is expected to be unveiled at the event, offering audiences their first visual preview of the film. (ANI)