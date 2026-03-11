Benny Blanco addressed the viral 'dirty feet' moment on his podcast, discussing hygiene with Ed Sheeran. Despite the online reaction, Blanco insisted he 'always smells good,' a sentiment echoed by his co-hosts and supported by his wife, Selena Gomez.

Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran on Hygiene Habits

Days after Benny Blanco's "dirty feet" moment went viral on the internet, the American record producer addressed the discussion and opened up about his hygiene habits. According to PEOPLE, the discussion happened during the latest episode of the podcast ''Friends Keep Secrets', which Blanco co-hosts.

During the episode, Blanco asked his frequent collaborator Ed Sheeran about his daily routine, including whether he showers every day. "Do you shower every day?" Blanco asked. "Yeah, sometimes twice a day mostly twice a day actually," Sheeran replied.

Blanco reacted with surprise. "Really?" Sheeran then joked about how people may think he does not smell good, even though that is not the case. "I feel like I'm like you though I look like I don't smell good," Sheeran quipped. "But actually you're the best-smelling person I know."

Blanco responded with a smile and spoke about his own hygiene habits. "I know, I smell good," Blanco said with a smile. "And I never, like even if I don't shower..." he trailed off, before co-host Batalucco gestured to Blanco and asked him to smell his hands. Batalucco sniffed, and Blanco's co-host Burd, 37, commented, "He always smells good."

Burd also shared how people have often spoken about his own scent. "People used to say that I have a particular smell," Burd said. "They said it's not good or bad. You have a smell. I found that so unnerving."

The Viral 'Dirty Feet' Moment

For those who may not know, the online discussion started after the first episode of 'Friends Keep Secrets,' which was released on February 24. In the episode, Blanco appeared to be sitting on Burd's couch with his feet visible on camera. Soon after, several social media users quickly commented on the appearance of his feet. One user wrote, "Good podcast, wash your feet benny and wash the floors," while another added, "Those dawgs need to be hosed down." "BENNY!!!!! THEM DIRTY ASS FEET I FREAKING ADORE YOU," one individual commented.

Aftermath and Clarification

Following the viral moment, Blanco's wife, Selena Gomez, shared a sweet video on Instagram Stories, kissing him. She captioned it, "I fall more and more in love with you every day my love."

Later, Blanco appeared with Burd on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he revealed that his feet were clean during the taping. Host Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the online reaction to the earlier episode. "Dave and Benny are here, and I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience," Kimmel, 58, said. "People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny's feet are very dirty." (ANI)