Image Credit : instagram

Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film took over the box office upon its release. Not only did the film have a great opening, but it also earned tremendously over the weekend. Meanwhile, the film's fourth-day earnings figures have come out, which are quite surprising. Let's find out how much Sitaare Zameen Par collected on its fourth day of release, i.e., Monday, and whether the movie passed or failed the Monday test.