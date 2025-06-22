- Home
- THIS was Aamir Khan's busiest year; 5 movies of the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor released
We're talking about 1990. Aamir debuted in 1988 with the hit 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.' In 1990, he starred in 5 films, only one of which was a hit. All five released within four months (May-August). Here's a look at those films and their box office performance.
Aamir's 1990 started with the sports drama 'Awval Number,' directed by Dev Anand. Released on May 11, 1990, it starred Aamir opposite Ekta Sohini and flopped.
On May 25, 1990, 'Tum Mere Ho' reunited Aamir with 'QSQT' co-star Juhi Chawla. Directed by his father, Tahir Hussain, it also flopped.
Aamir's only 1990 hit, 'Dil,' released on June 22. Directed by Indra Kumar, it paired him with Madhuri Dixit.
'Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin,' released July 20, 1990, reunited Aamir and Madhuri, but failed to replicate 'Dil's success.
Aamir's fifth 1990 film, 'Jawani Zindabad,' directed by Arun Bhatt and starring Farah Naaz, also flopped.