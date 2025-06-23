- Home
- Entertainment
- Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's film sees strong weekend; Check here
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's film sees strong weekend; Check here
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par showed strong growth on day three. Like day two, the film continued its momentum. Check out its third-day and total weekend earnings.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day 3 Collection
According to trade tracker website sacnilk.com, Sitaare Zameen Par maintained its double-digit streak, collecting around Rs 28 crore on its third day, adding to its strong weekend box office performance.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' First Weekend Collection
In its opening weekend, Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par crossed Rs 50 crore, earning a total net collection of approximately Rs 58.90 crore at the domestic box office.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day-Wise Collection
The film earned Rs 10.7 crore on its first day (Friday), Rs 20.2 crore on the second day (Saturday) with 88.79% growth, and Rs 28 crore on its third day (Sunday).
'Sitaare Zameen Par' 3-Day Worldwide Collection
Aamir Khan's new film grossed Rs 37 crore in India and Rs 13 crore overseas in its first two days. The worldwide total stood at Rs 50 crore, now crossing Rs 78 crore.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Recovers Two-Thirds of its Budget
With a reported budget of Rs 80–90 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par has already recovered two-thirds of its cost in just three days, earning Rs 58.90 crore net in India. Director R.S. Prasanna’s film shows strong box office momentum.