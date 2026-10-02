Jason Sanjay makes his debut as a director with this film. The movie enjoys solid technical support. Viewers naturally expect a fresh screenplay and neat visuals. The screen looks somewhat grand. However, the film lacks the strong writing, screenplay, and direction needed to make it an engaging action feast. The sound recording works really well. But these technical positives alone do not elevate the overall movie experience. Sundeep Kishan gets a good scope to perform as Guru. The character design and story flow do not use his acting skills fully. His performance fails to leave a strong mark.