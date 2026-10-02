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Sigma Movie Review: Does Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Impress With His Directorial Debut?
Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s debut as a director, bringing attention to Vijay’s son and his filmmaking ambitions. Here’s a look at the film’s story, performances, direction and overall impact.
Sigma Movie Story
The movie Sigma starts with Rs 500 crore of mafia money. Someone hides this cash in a secret locker abroad. Guru, played by Sundeep Kishan, struggles with heavy debts. He desperately wants to save a library that holds his mother's memories. He visits a casino to solve his financial crisis. He lands in trouble with illegal activities there. A highly sought-after pen drive and a crucial key change the entire story. The rest of the plot shows what happens next.
Sigma Review
The interval fight scene grabs some attention. The earlier scenes mostly focus on Guru's debt problems and his struggles to save the library. The makers promote Sigma as a heist and action thriller. However, the first half fails to deliver the expected speed and thrill. Action movie fans might feel a bit disappointed with this portion.
How is Sigma?
The second half features more action scenes compared to the first half. However, these fight sequences fail to create a big impact. The director introduces multiple twists and new characters one after another. These additions do not keep the story interesting. Actors like Faria, Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Sarangi, Ezhil, and Vincy play various roles. The script does not explore their backgrounds or personalities deeply. Even the important characters fail to stay in our minds.
Sigma Movie Review
Jason Sanjay makes his debut as a director with this film. The movie enjoys solid technical support. Viewers naturally expect a fresh screenplay and neat visuals. The screen looks somewhat grand. However, the film lacks the strong writing, screenplay, and direction needed to make it an engaging action feast. The sound recording works really well. But these technical positives alone do not elevate the overall movie experience. Sundeep Kishan gets a good scope to perform as Guru. The character design and story flow do not use his acting skills fully. His performance fails to leave a strong mark.
Is Sigma a hit or flop?
The story packs many action thriller elements like mafia money, a casino, a secret pen drive, and debt issues. Sigma still struggles to deliver a gripping screen experience. The movie lacks notable twists or memorable action scenes. It fails to create a massive pull overall. You can try watching Sigma once if you enjoy regular action movies. The film might disappoint you if you expect a different story and a thrilling screenplay.
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