The title Dont Trouble The Trouble builds great interest. Balayya's famous dialogue adds a special attraction. The Rajamouli brand, Karthikeya's production, and Fahadh Faasil's acting created huge hype. Mahesh Babu and NTR tweeted positive reviews. But the movie fails to reach these expectations. The title and the story have no real connection. The trailer showed the hero and the kid doing magic together. In the movie, only the girl uses magic power. The hero lacks that quality. This disappoints the audience. The story revolves around the little girl. The director creates confusion about whether she is a ghost or a goddess. The movie lacks clarity on whether it wants to show comedy, emotion, or magic. The hero's characterization looks fun initially. Later, it becomes very routine. The comedy does not work out. The kidnap and robbery scenes lack basic logic. The interval twist feels predictable. The train scene looks somewhat decent. The second half runs in the same boring way. The climax finally brings some emotion.