Actress Shraddha Kapoor once opened up about a childhood incident where she proposed to fellow actor Varun Dhawan at age eight, only for him to reject it with a candid "I don't like girls." Dhawan later shared his side, admitting he was confronted and beaten up by other boys at her birthday party for the rejection.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor once shared a candid and humorous childhood memory, revealing a pivotal moment when her long-time friend and future co-star Varun Dhawan rejected her innocent proposal at the tender age of eight. This charming anecdote, which Kapoor recounted to an amused audience during promotions for her upcoming film 'Stree 2', reportedly unfolded on a scenic mountain top, marking an early, albeit unrequited, romantic gesture between the two.

Kapoor and Dhawan's bond dates back to their earliest days, with both actors frequently sharing insights and anecdotes about their deep friendship. Their personal connection seamlessly transitioned into their professional lives, as they later went on to star together in popular and successful films such as 'ABCD 2' and 'Street Dancer 3D'. These collaborations not only showcased their undeniable on-screen chemistry but also further cemented the genuine camaraderie they share off-screen.

The Mountain Top Proposal

The incident, affectionately dubbed the 'Pahad Ke Upar Gaye' (Went Up the Mountain) moment by Kapoor, captures a quintessential childhood exchange. A young, eight-year-old Shraddha Kapoor, in a display of innocent affection, decided to playfully propose to Varun Dhawan. She recounted her method, describing it as a "reverse" proposal, where she earnestly told him, "You love I," fully expecting him to understand and reciprocate her burgeoning feelings for him.

However, Dhawan’s response to her heartfelt, if awkwardly phrased, declaration was swift, direct, and entirely unexpected for Kapoor. In a moment that has now become a legendary part of their shared history, he famously declared, "Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hain" (I don't like girls). This blunt rejection was immediately followed by a clear physical manifestation of his disinterest: Dhawan underscore his words by running away from the scene, leaving a young Shraddha undoubtedly bewildered by the abrupt and unambiguous end to her first romantic overture.

Childhood Consequences and Later Regret

The repercussions of this childhood rejection, while initially humorous, followed Dhawan. Years later, Varun himself elaborated on the unexpected aftermath. He revealed that at Kapoor’s 10th birthday party, the consequences of his earlier refusal became quite physical. He was confronted and allegedly beaten up by a group of boys who were evidently upset about his failure to reciprocate Shraddha's feelings, demonstrating the protective instincts of her young friends.

Adding another layer to the story, the 'Baby John' actor admitted to feeling genuine regret about his decision much later, specifically during their teenage years. Dhawan recalled a particular instance at a dance competition where Kapoor came to his rescue, saving him from a difficult situation. He noted that she looked "extremely beautiful" that day, leading him to reflect on his past decision and wish he hadn't turned her down years prior, realizing the depth of their bond and her growing charm.