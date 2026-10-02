Qazi Touqeer’s team responds to the Bigg Boss 20 ‘lollipop’ controversy, defending his remark while questioning Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey’s reactions and repeated references to the issue.

The latest contestant of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer, is again at the centre of another controversy owing to his use of the word "lollipop" which led to some reactions from the other inmates of the house. In a recent update, Qazi's team has issued a statement in defence of the actor with regards to this controversy and criticized the repeated attempts made by Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey to keep it alive.

Statement in Defense of Qazi's "Lollipop" Comment

As per Qazi's team, the comment was said without any bad intentions on his part and that too got cleared during the weekend ka vaar episode where in fact Salman Khan has explained the entire context. The team cited the discussion made by Kanika Mann with Qazi after she understood his comment.

In addition to this, the team expressed their opinion that the issue of context should not be discussed any further after being cleared by the show itself.

Furthermore, Qazi's team criticized the attempt of bringing the actor in controversy week after week.

Team Takes A Dig At Kanika Mann

This statement also talked about one particular task related to the balls in the Bigg Boss house. The team of Qazi said that at first, Kanika suggested that Qazi should take part in the task, but then objected to his taking part in it.

It called this sequence contradictory, and asked for the reasoning behind such a statement by Kanika, describing it as an example of “hypocrisy”. It also took a dig at her presence in the show, claiming that participants were regularly making comments about Qazi’s character.

Amrapali Dubey’s Reaction To The Statement Also Faces Questioning

Another thing mentioned by the team of Qazi was the reaction of Amrapali Dubey to the word “lollipop”. It questioned how this word could have different meanings depending upon who is using it.

It pointed out that Amrapali was associated with the famous Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu” and there were videos available of her dancing in this song online.

Qazi’s team concluded by objecting to what it called inappropriate interpretations being attached to his comments. The statement maintained that his remarks should be understood in their original context rather than repeatedly linked to insinuations about his character.