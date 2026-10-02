Students from Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Institute in Puri created a sand animation to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. The artwork, a creative tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, was reportedly completed by the students in just 30 minutes.

Students of Padma Shri awardee and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Institute created a sand animation in Puri on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

The students used sand to create an artwork dedicated to Gandhi Jayanti, showcasing their creativity through the traditional medium associated with the coastal city.

The Gandhi Jayanti-themed animation created by the students in Puri added a creative visual tribute to the occasion.

The artwork also showcased the students’ ability to create a sand-based animation within a short period, with the student highlighting that the work took around 30 minutes to complete. Speaking about the artwork, one of the students said that, “...it took us 30 minutes to make this sand art."

A Tribute to the Father of the Nation

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is commemorated across the country through various programmes and activities.

Puri, known for its beaches and sand art, has frequently witnessed artists using the medium to highlight social messages and mark important occasions.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created several sand sculptures and artworks on national and international occasions. His works have also focused on themes of public awareness, national events and social causes.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a central role in the struggle against British rule. He advocated non-violence (ahimsa), truth and peaceful resistance, and led several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement.

International Day of Non-Violence

The day is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence, after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. (ANI)