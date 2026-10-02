Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, has released his directorial debut, 'Sigma'. The film, starring Sundeep Kishan, received heartfelt wishes from star couple Suriya and Jyotika ahead of its release on October 2.

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has finally arrived with his directorial debut ‘Sigma’, which opened in theatres on Friday, October 2.

Star Couple Suriya And Jyotika Extend Wishes

Ahead of his big debut, Jason Sanjay had received best wishes from many, including the star couple, Suriya and Jyotika. In her Instagram story, Jyotika wrote, “Dear @jason.sanjayofficial and team, my heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you’ve grown into, so mature, composed, real, and above all the finest son to your parents, tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always. With love, Jyotika.”

Likewise, her actor husband, Suriya, expressed pride at witnessing Jason Sanjay’s major milestone. In a tweet shared on Thursday, a day before the film’s release, Suriya wrote, “Can't believe little Sanjay is a director now! Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma.” உங்கள் வரவு நல்வரவாகட்டும் சஞ்சய்..! Can't believe little Sanjay is a director now! 😊 Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma. — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2026

Jason Sanjay On His Acting Future

Meanwhile, Jason Sanjay spoke about his future in the film industry as an actor. “At the end of the movie, a song comes up, so our whole team got together and made a promo song to promote the movie. I can't say I'm completely uninterested in acting. But I'll only think about it after the Sigma release,” he said while addressing the media.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.