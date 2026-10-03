Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are merging to form a new company named Skydance, confirmed by CEO David Ellison. The deal combines major studios, streaming services like HBO Max and Paramount+, and franchises like DC and Mission: Impossible.

As Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery move toward completing the much-talked-about merger, the combined company has settled on a familiar name: Skydance. Chairman and CEO David Ellison confirmed the new identity as the two entertainment giants prepare to operate as one company, reported Variety.

A 'Creative-First Home'

For the merger, Ellison picked up the name of his original film production company, Skydance Media, in a bid to encompass everything that is getting stuffed into the new conglomerate. In an X post, David Ellison wrote, “Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling. We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.” What once was the peak, is now just the beginning. Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for… pic.twitter.com/uInLRY3IrE — David Ellison (@ellisonskydance) October 2, 2026

Deal Closure and Combined Assets

The deal forming the new Skydance is set to close on October 6, the companies announced. With this, the merger will combine two of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios, including the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services, along with TV businesses like CBS, CNN, MTV, TBS, Comedy Central, Food Network and more.

Further, the new company’s entertainment franchises will span Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and other HBO hits, followed by the DC Universe, Yellowstone, Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and the Nickelodeon kids’ empire.

New Leadership and Final Approval

Skydance will be led by chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, the former Mattel chief, who is set to join the company on October 5. It is worth mentioning that the Paramount-Warner Bros deal cleared its last hurdle after a judge overseeing the 12-state antitrust lawsuit approved the settlement between Paramount and the state attorneys general. (ANI)