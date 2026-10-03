The sitcom 'A Different World' reboot has been renewed for a second season. The comedy series follows a new generation of students at HBCU Hillman College, including the daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.

Sitcom 'A Different World' reboot has been renewed for a second season, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the comedy series follows a new generation of students at HBCU Hillman College, centering on Deborah (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest child of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.

What to Expect in Season 2

'A Different World' Season 2 logline reads, “After transformative summers, Deborah and her Hillman classmates return to campus for sophomore year with a ‘New Year, New Me’ attitude, only to find themselves faced with past decisions, uncertain futures, new loves and friendships, and deeper questions of purpose… all while, of course, getting themselves into a whole lot of new mess,” reported Variety.

Cast and Crew

Apart from “A Different World” stars Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece and Chibuikem Uche. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprised their roles as Dwayne and Whitley from the original series, alongside Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Ajai Sanders, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

Felicia Pride is the show’s creator, showrunner, executive producer and writer, while Debbie Allen — who helmed 83 episodes of the original series — returned as director and executive producer, Variety reported.

Creators Celebrate Renewal

“It’s so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience. We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations. I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hard-working crew,” said Pride in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Added Allen, “YAY! HALLELUJAH! The people and Netflix have spoken. ‘A Different World’ brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity and HEART! Thank you for getting us into the Top 10 worldwide! And now, gear up! We’re coming back at you with Season 2!!” (ANI)