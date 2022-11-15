Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..'

Did Shubman Gill hint about dating Sara Ali Khan? Indian cricketer spills the beans on dating rumours with Bollywood actress; both are often spotted together in Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are frequently in the news for their alleged romantic relationships in addition to their respective acting and cricketing professions. The young cricketer has now addressed the rumours and clarified whether or not he is in a relationship with Sara.



On Preeti and Neeti Simoes' Punjabi talk programme, Dil Diyan Gallan, Shubman recently made an appearance. The batsman responded with Sara when the question of the fittest Bollywood actress came up on the show. He was then asked whether he is dating Sara Ali Khan, to which he said, “May be." The host Sonam then further asked him to reveal the truth and said, “sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."



The type of responses Shubman Gill provided on the chat show will only serve to fuel more rumours that he is dating Sara Ali Khan. After a video of Sara and Shubman's dinner together went viral in August of this year, relationship rumours about the two started to circulate. An image of a woman observing the two of them at Bastian in Mumbai was posted on TikTok.



In a further video that surfaced in October, they are shown sitting together on a plane. Sara was spotted wearing a pink tank top as she left a hotel foyer. The moment she turned to go, the camera panned around to see what looked to be Shubman, sparking internet rumours. In the second video, Sara was seen flying and taking pictures with supporters before settling into a seat next to someone who looked like the person from the previous film.



