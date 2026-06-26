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Shraddha Kapoor’s Minimal Skincare Routine Is All You Need for Healthy, Glowing Skin This Monsoon
Worried about ‘chip-chip’ and irritated skin this monsoon season? Worry not, take a page from Shraddha Kapoor's " Less Is More " skincare guide to nail that healthy, glowing skin all day.
Mumbai rains are here!
Not just in Mumbai, but the rainy season has officially kicked in, bringing much-needed softness, cool breeze, and some serenity into the air. But this moist weather often takes a toll on one's skin. If you want to stick to the less-is-more mantra but say yes to glowing skin? Then let Shraddha Kapoor come to your rescue.
Strict Cleansing
As per a report in Zoom, Shraddha never goes to sleep with her makeup on. Does not matter how tiring her day was. She uses a good cleanser to take that dirt, makeup, and pollution off her skin.
Simple Hydration
As per Vogue India, Shraddha is a water baby. She does not compromise on her water intake and loves to hydrate her skin as much as she can to glow from within.
Hydrating mosturiser
Shraddha loves to slather her face with a good cream-based moisturiser given the weather. You can also go for gel-based face creams if you develop an oily T-zone.
Sun protection
The next step of her less is more mantra is sun protection. No matter what the weather, she does not skip SPF. Take note, monsoon does mean no sun protection!
Clean diet and fitness
You need to cut down on piping hot chai, vada pav, and bhajiya this monsoon season as it might trigger acne. For clean, healthy skin, stick to fresh veggies, fruits, almonds, berries, and coconut water like Shraddha!
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