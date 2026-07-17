EPIC Studios and Annapurna Studios have announced the release of their Telugu legal comedy, 'Pallaburusu,' on August 14, 2026. Directed by Uday Chauhan, the film stars Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud in a witty narrative.

EPIC Studios, in association with the legendary Annapurna Studios, on Friday officially announced the theatrical release date for their upcoming Telugu feature film, Pallaburusu. The highly anticipated project is locked to hit cinema screens nationwide on August 14, 2026.

To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a striking first-look poster that gives audiences a taste of the film's unique flavour. Rooted deeply in regional cultural essence, the Telugu film promises a refreshing, laugh-out-loud blend of situational comedy and legal drama.

First Look and Cast Details

The newly released poster features two main characters sitting back-to-back on a giant toothbrush that doubles as a balancing see-saw scale. Positioned in front of a district courtroom with legal documents swirling through the air, a gavel, and a stack of court case files in the foreground, the design cleverly represents the scales of justice. The symbolic imagery hints at a brilliant comedy set against a legal backdrop, starring Sudhakar Reddy as the father and Muralidhar Goud as his son. The feature film is written and directed by Uday Chauhan, and it is presented and produced jointly by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios.

Producers on 'Pallaburusu'

Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani serve as producers for EPIC Studios. Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, in a press note said, "At Epic Studios, our vision has always been to back stories that are fiercely original, culturally rooted, and yet universally entertaining. 'Pallaburusu' is the perfect embodiment of that vision. Partnering with a powerhouse like Annapurna Studios allows us to bring Uday Chauhan's incredibly witty and fresh narrative to life on a grand scale. Securing the August 14 release slot is incredibly exciting, and we can't wait for Telugu cinema lovers to experience this laughter riot on the big screen."

Vivek Krishnani, Chief Executive Officer, EPIC Studio (Films), said, "we are thrilled to collaborate with Annapurna Studios on a film that breaks the mould of conventional storytelling. 'Pallaburusu' brilliantly marries a strong regional Telugu flavour with feel-good, insightful cinema. The see-saw toothbrush balancing act in our first-look poster is a deliberate, clever tease--it sets the exact fun, unpredictable tone of the cinematic ride we have in store. We are confident this film will resonate deeply with viewers looking for high-quality, impactful entertainment this August."

Technical Crew

The film features cinematography by Vinod K Bangari, music composed by Pawan CH, and production design by Kshitij Jeevan Randhir. (ANI)