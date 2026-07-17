Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The new season, with the theme 'Sochna Padega', will air on Sony TV and Sony LIV, focusing on the application of knowledge rather than just memorization.

The new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' now has a release date. Sony Pictures Networks India has announced that Kun Benga Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on August 10, 2026, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The quiz show will air from Monday to Friday.

KBC 18 Theme: 'Sochna Padega'

Along with the release date, the makers also revealed this season's theme, 'Sochna Padega', which focuses on the idea that in today's world, simply knowing the right answer is not enough. The new season will put the spotlight on how people use and apply their knowledge. Three new promos featuring Amitabh Bachchan were also released on Thursday. In the first promo, Bachchan says that answers are now easily available on mobile phones, but contestants will have to think beyond memorised facts on the show. In the promo, the actor can be heard saying, "Aaj-kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega."

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The Legacy of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs. KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career.

Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives.