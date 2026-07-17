Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne will star in 'Nasty,' a sports drama about a gymnast vying for the Olympics against her coach. Ortega also produces the film, directed by Mary Bronstein and written by Isabella Jarosz, with filming to start this fall.

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne to Lead Sports Drama 'Nasty'

Actors Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne are set to star in filmmaker Mary Bronstein's upcoming feature 'Nasty', a sports drama written by Isabella Jarosz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film marks a reunion between Bronstein and Byrne following their collaboration on "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You."

Plot and Production Details

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Nasty' follows a young athlete fighting for a place on the Olympic gymnastics team who must overcome her toughest opponent -- her coach. The screenplay, penned by Isabella Jarosz, was featured on the 2024 Black List, an annual survey highlighting the industry's most-liked unproduced screenplays. Production company LuckyChap is backing the project alongside Jenna Ortega, who is also attached as a producer. Filming is scheduled to begin this fall. 'Nasty' is the latest project from Clockwork, Warner Bros.' newly launched specialty label founded by former Neon executives Christian Parkes, Jason Wald and Spencer Collantes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The label has also lined up filmmaker Sean Baker's post-"Anora" feature "Ti Amo!" and recently signed producer Chris Ferguson and his studio Oddfellows to a first-look production deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)