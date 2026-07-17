Anushka Sharma was spotted in London with spiritual guru Krishna Das. A city restaurant, OMNOM London, shared pictures of their visit, praising the actor for her warm, humble nature and calling her presence calm and welcoming.

Anushka Spotted with Spiritual Teacher in London

Actor Anushka Sharma was recently spotted in London with spiritual teacher and singer Krishna Das. Pictures from their visit to a city restaurant have now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the outing.

The photos were shared by OMNOM London on its official social media page. Along with the pictures, the restaurant posted a note about the visit, saying it was happy to welcome Anushka and Krishna Das.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen smiling as she poses with Krishna Das and members of the restaurant team. The restaurant also praised the actor for her warm and humble nature.

'Humility and Grace'

Sharing the pictures, the restaurant wrote, "Some days leave your heart a little fuller... and today was one of them! We were blessed to welcome the wonderful @anushkasharma ji and the ever-inspiring @krishnadasmusic ji to @omnom London."

The team also spoke about Anushka's personality during the visit. Calling her presence calm and welcoming, the restaurant wrote, "Anushka ji's warmth, humility and grace are even more beautiful in person. She has such a calming presence that instantly makes everyone feel at home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Jetani (@vijayjetani)

Praise for Krishna Das

The post also had words of praise for Krishna Das, describing him as someone whose music has touched millions across the world.

According to the restaurant, his presence reflected the same peace and devotion that people connect with through his music. Ending the note, the restaurant wrote, "Thank you, Anushka ji and Krishna Das ji, for blessing us with your beautiful presence. Our hearts are full."

Keeping a Low Profile

Anushka has kept a low public profile in recent months. She has been spending a lot of time in London with her husband Virat Kohli and their children. (ANI)