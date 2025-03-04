Shraddha Kapoor rings in birthday with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi [PHOTOS]

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi. The two were seen twinning at the Gateway of India. Is this a sign of love?

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi at the Gateway of India on her birthday, March 3rd.

During this time, Rahul and Shraddha were seen twinning in white shirts. Along with this, both completed their look with black goggles.

According to media reports, Shraddha went to Alibaug with Rahul to celebrate her birthday. However, no official information has been revealed about this yet.

Let us tell you that Shraddha and Rahul are spotted together many times. Both have been dating each other for a long time.

Rahul is a writer and assistant director by profession. Rahul is the co-writer of Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

