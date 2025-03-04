Shraddha Kapoor rings in birthday with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi [PHOTOS]

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi. The two were seen twinning at the Gateway of India. Is this a sign of love?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 8:16 AM IST

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi at the Gateway of India on her birthday, March 3rd.

budget 2025
article_image2

During this time, Rahul and Shraddha were seen twinning in white shirts. Along with this, both completed their look with black goggles.

article_image3

According to media reports, Shraddha went to Alibaug with Rahul to celebrate her birthday. However, no official information has been revealed about this yet.

article_image4

Let us tell you that Shraddha and Rahul are spotted together many times. Both have been dating each other for a long time.

article_image5

Rahul is a writer and assistant director by profession. Rahul is the co-writer of Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

