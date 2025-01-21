Shraddha Kapoor buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for THIS whopping cost; Check HERE

Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor and her father Shakti Kapoor have bought a Rs 6.24 crore luxury flat in Mumbai. The property is in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower and was registered on January 13, 2025. According to reports, the apartment spans a carpet area of 1042.73 sq ft

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying immense success with Stree 2, which was released in 2024 and has broken multiple box office records. Capitalizing on this success, Shraddha and her father, Shakti Kapoor, recently purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹6.24 crore in Mumbai. The property, located in the prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower, features a carpet area of 1042.73 sq ft, including two balconies, at a per square foot rate of ₹59,875. According to reports, the transaction was finalized on January 13, 2025, with the seller being Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited. The development is renowned for its sea and racecourse views, offering both 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and is a coveted address in Mumbai's luxury real estate market

Shraddha has stated in interviews that she is not in a hurry to take on consecutive film projects. Guided by her intuition, she emphasized that her decisions are based on what feels right to her, and this approach helps her stay grounded. Reflecting on her early acting days, she shared that her journey had its share of challenges, including being replaced in films despite being finalized for roles. She viewed these setbacks as essential stepping stones that contributed to her growth

Shraddha is gearing up for her role in Nagin, a film by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi. The project will see her portraying a shape-shifting serpent, a character inspired by Indian folklore. Dwivedi revealed that Shraddha was his first choice for the role, and she immediately showed enthusiasm for the idea when approached. She is now eagerly waiting to begin shooting as the script is finalized

Shraddha had previously expressed her excitement about playing a shape-shifting serpent, inspired by the iconic roles of Sridevi in Nagina and Nigahen. She shared that she had admired these films growing up and always dreamed of portraying a similar character rooted in traditional Indian folklore

