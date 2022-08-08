Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    If reports are to be believed, the story of Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked, days before its release. While the film is a remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, there are some elements to it which are related to some Indian incidents that occurred in the past. And now it seems that the story of those particular scenes has been leaked.

    Aug 8, 2022

    Actor and producer Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is based on the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. However, the Indian adaptation has been written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. With plot twists that revolve around events that took in India.

    Amidst calls for a boycott, as per the reports that are doing rounds, the story of the film has been leaked. The film focuses a lot on the 1984 Sikh riots, reportedly. But it is not the only event in Indian history that has been shown in the film. Reports have claimed that there are several incidents that have made their way to the film.

    Special shows of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have started screening in Mumbai, reportedly. The film is said to have been based on multiple timelines, showing the titular character’s childhood to his youth and adulthood. There are also reports that have claimed that the film has scenes which show Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 campaign slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar. Other than this, the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign has also reportedly been shown in the film.

    Furthermore, according to reports, people who have already seen the film during the special screenings, have claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly plays the character of a mafia who is involved in the drugs business. Kareena’s character reportedly aspires to become a heroine.

    The total duration of the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is said to be 164 minutes, which is 22 minutes more than its original film 'Forrest Gump'. The film will hit the theatres on Friday, August 11.

    While the reports have claimed that the story of Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked, there remains no confirmation on it till the time the film actually makes its way to the theatres. Meanwhile, the movie will mark the Hindi debut of South superstar, actor Naga Chaitanya.

