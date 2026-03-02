Actor Sonu Sood and son Ayaan, with PETA India and PFCI, gifted a mechanical elephant, Airavatham, to Chennai's Sri Sakthi Vinayagar Temple. The move supports the temple's decision to not use real elephants, promoting compassionate traditions.

Actor Sonu Sood and his son Ayaan have gifted life-size mechanical elephant to Sri Sakthi Vinayagar Temple in Chennai. The father-son duo partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and People for Cattle in India (PFCI) to gift Airavatham to Chennai Temple, supporting an initiative that "honours the temple's progressive decision to never hire or keep real elephants for ceremonies."

A Compassionate Initiative

Speaking about the initiative, Sonu in a press note said,"Temples are places of compassion, faith, and humanity. When devotion and kindness walk together, divinity shines. I am grateful to support the gifting of this mechanical elephant, Airavatham, so that sacred traditions can continue without causing suffering to any living being. May this initiative bring blessings to devotees and freedom to the elephants."

Ayaan Sood, winner of PETA India's Compassionate Youth Award, added, "I feel honoured to be part of gifting Airavatham to Sri Sakthi Vinayagar Temple. By supporting this initiative, we are helping ensure that sacred ceremonies continue in a safe and compassionate way, while real elephants remain free in their natural homes with their families."

Sonu Sood's Philanthropic Efforts

Sonu has been actively involved in philanthropy through his charity club, focusing on education, skill development, healthcare access, and crisis relief, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)