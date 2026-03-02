TVF's 'Aspirants' returns for Season 3 on Prime Video on March 13. The new season follows DM Abhilash in two timelines: an inquiry against him in the present and his past struggles while preparing for the IAS exam one final time.

TVF's hit series 'Aspirants' is coming up with its third season. Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, with Jatin Goswami as the newest addition to the cast.

New Season to Explore Dual Timelines

The new season follows DM Abhilash across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, putting his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep under strain while disrupting his professional goals against a new rival. In the past, after qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash chose to prepare for the IAS one final time from Mukherjee Nagar, navigating new friendships and rivalries, read a press note.

Prime Video on Show's Enduring Connection

On what audience can expect from the new season, Manish Menghani, Director and Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in authenticity and reflective of contemporary realities."

He added,"Aspirants has built a strong yet enduring connection with viewers at large for its honest portrayal of aspiration, ambition, and responsibility. Our longstanding collaboration with The Viral Fever has allowed us to nurture this story with passion over multiple seasons, and we are delighted to bring the next chapter of Aspirants to audiences across India and beyond."

Aspirants Season 3 will be out on Prime Video on March 13. (ANI)