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Sharvari Wagh Set for Double Release as Two Big Films Arrive Just 28 Days Apart; Read on
Sharvari Wagh is rapidly emerging as one of Bollywood’s most promising new stars. With major filmmakers backing her and two big films releasing just 28 days apart, her career momentum is turning heads across the industry.
Sharvari Wagh is becoming the choice of big filmmakers
Sharvari Wagh's two big films will release in 28 days
The most exciting part of Sharvari's career right now is this: two of her big films are releasing back-to-back. 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits theatres on June 12, and 'Alpha' follows on July 10. For any new star, having two major projects release just 28 days apart is a huge deal. This could be the big break that cements her place in the industry.
Buzz increased after 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser
Sharvari will be seen with Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'
'Alpha' is an action-adventure thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. It's a Yash Raj Films production, and besides Sharvari Wagh, the film also stars big names like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.
Sharvari Wagh's upcoming films
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