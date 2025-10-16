Image Credit : Instagram

Rising star Ahaan Panday, who became popular with the romantic hit Saiyaara, is preparing for his next film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie will feature him alongside Sharvari Wagh for the first time, creating excitement among fans. Produced by Aditya Chopra, this marks the fifth collaboration between Zafar and Chopra after films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.