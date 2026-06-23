Celebrated playback singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 during the second investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Before accepting the prestigious civilian honour, she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional gesture of respect by touching his feet.

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Alka was among the distinguished personalities recognised this year, joining a list of eminent achievers that also included actor Mammootty, who received the same honour.

Singer Recalls Learning About the Award and Her Health Battle

Speaking earlier about the Padma Bhushan announcement, Alka revealed that her daughter was the first to inform her about the recognition. Expressing gratitude, she thanked the Government of India for considering her for one of the country's highest civilian awards.

The honour comes after a challenging period in her personal life. In 2024, the singer disclosed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural hearing loss caused by a viral infection. Sharing the news with fans on social media, she described the condition as an unexpected setback and sought their support and prayers as she adjusted to the diagnosis.

Her most recent playback contribution was the song Naram Kaalja from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, composed by AR Rahman.

A Legacy Defined by Records, Awards and Timeless Songs

Alka Yagnik remains one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, she has delivered countless chart-topping songs and established herself as one of Bollywood's most successful playback singers.

Her achievements include two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards and seven Filmfare Awards