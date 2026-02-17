Shanaya Kapoor Thanks Makers For Casting Her In 'Tu Yaa Main'; Read On
Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's film 'Tu Ya Main' has had an average performance. Now, the actress has thanked the filmmaker for giving her the opportunity. She shared a special message by posting several pictures on social media
Tu Yaa Main
'Tu Ya Main' actress Shanaya Kapoor thanked the filmmaker. The heroine talked about her character and called Miss Vanity 'totally cool.' The actress shared every key picture from the film.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya especially thanked her director and the entire cast and crew, saying she is grateful to those who trusted her. The actress called the film 'a mission full of green clothes and (crocodile) toys.' The film was released a day before Valentine's Day.
Casting
Shanaya wrote on her official Instagram that she got this film when she lacked self-confidence. Calling her character a strong woman, she wrote, 'Avni is escaping from crocodiles. She taught me a lot... especially how to be a strong woman.'
Director, Producer
Shanaya also thanked director Bijoy Nambiar and producer Aanand L Rai for making a film on a subject others wouldn't dare to. Mentioning her co-star Adarsh Gourav, she wrote, 'From Nalasopara to Allafloppara, full of talent, you won’t see it again...'
On Her Journey
Shanaya concluded, 'I am very thankful for all your support and love. It was a wonderful journey. The end of a mission full of green outfits and (crocodile) toys. See you next time, bachhi.'
Wishes
The maker responded with best wishes, writing, 'Always be happy. Lots of love. And see you soon.' Meanwhile, her bestie Ananya Panday wrote, 'You are the best.' Navya Naveli Nanda also showed her love for 'Shan'.
