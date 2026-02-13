Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, dares to blend two very different cinematic worlds — an urban love story and a survival horror thriller. Inspired by the Thai film The Pool, the movie begins as a relationship drama between two influencers from starkly different socio-economic backgrounds.

Avani, a privileged social media star, crosses paths with Maruti, a street-smart content creator from Nala Sopara. Their love story unfolds through Mumbai’s contrasting landscapes — from glamorous bungalows to modest chawls and crowded local trains. The film takes its time building emotional depth, showcasing their chemistry, struggles, and emotional conflicts.

However, the narrative shifts dramatically in the second half when the couple finds themselves trapped inside a swimming pool with a deadly crocodile. This unexpected twist transforms the film into a survival thriller that thrives on tension and claustrophobic fear. Though the slow build-up may test patience, the film’s bold shift in tone ultimately makes it memorable and unconventional.