    Shamshera box office reports: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's film stays low, collects Rs 30.80 crore

    First Published Jul 25, 2022, 8:09 AM IST

    Here is a complete analysis of Shamshera's box office performance throughout its first weekend, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor. Karan Malhotra directed the motion picture.
     

    Shamshera, a film directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, opened to weak box office results.
     

    Our tracking indicates that the movie has made Rs 31 crore in its three days of release because Sunday's receipts were almost flat. The action film's opening weekend take was Rs 10.05 crore, while estimations for Saturday and Sunday's take were between Rs 10.25 and Rs 10.40 crore, respectively.
     

    Based on how the single-screen movie theatres in the interiors have performed, Sunday forecasts might increase by 25 to 30 lakh depending on how the mass centres have historically driven Sunday growth.
     

    Image: Official film poster

    Shamshera has seen audience backlash, and the current trend is a reflection of what people are saying about her. The movie never gained traction, whether it was on single screens or in major multiplex networks.
     

    The best faring centres overall were Mumbai and Delhi/UP. It's a box office disaster, and one needn't even wait until Monday to make this judgement since the opening weekend pattern predicts a sharp decline in sales on Monday.
    Day Wise Collection:
    Day 1: Rs 10.05 crore
    Day 2: Rs 10.25 crore
    Day 3: Rs 10.40 crore (Estimates)
    Total: Rs 30.80 crore

    The movie received a wide release on more than 4300 screens, but right through the first weekend, it was never able to fully utilise the distribution platform. Some mass-market retailers showed an increase on Sunday, but business at national chains declined. Early projections indicate that the Sunday total would be between Rs. 10.25 and Rs. 10.75 crores.
     

    Shamshera is likely to end up with a lifetime total of around 50, and this is a huge letdown. The movie has now been added to the list of post-pandemic failures. Economically speaking, YRF's market standing helped them secure a favourable non-theatrical contract with satellite and digital partners, which resulted in little loss for production. However, the theatrical performance is always what counts most in terms of judgement. Also Read: Shamshera Box office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fails to attract Tamil, Telugu audience

    Even if the opening day itself had ended aspirations around Shamshera, the flat trend throughout the weekend only made matters worse. Also Read: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

