Shamshera Box office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fails to attract Tamil, Telugu audience

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starer ‘Shamshera’ has barely seen an increase in its collection from Friday to Saturday. While it has earned over Rs 10 crore in the Hindi belt on its opening day, the film’s performance in Telugu and Tamil is rather disappointing.

High bets were placed on ‘Shamshera’, especially since the film marks the comeback of actor Ranbir Kapoor after a gap of four years. Many were hopeful that the film will perform better and may also be able to beat the record set by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. At the same time, ‘Shamshera’ was considered to be an important film for Yash Raj Films as well since the last three releases of the production house have turned out to be flops. However, contrary to that, Karan Malhotra’s directorial film has failed to perform as per the expectations. Speaking of the collection of the mega-budget, it saw a slight increase on Saturday as compared to Friday. There are even reports that due to the non-availability of the audience to watch this film in many theatres, its shows are getting cancelled.

Difficult to reach Rs 50 crores: For the past month, there has been a buzz around 'Shamshera'. While the film’s trailer was watched hugely, the film has not received the same response after its release on Friday. Looking at the slow pace at which the collection of the film is increasing, the chances of it earning Rs 50 crore seem less visible. ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns less than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Film rejected by Tamil, Telugu audience: 'Shamshera' has collected a total of Rs 10.25 crore at the domestic box office as per the final figures on the day of its release. The film has been completely rejected by the Tamil and Telugu-speaking audiences. It earned only Rs 10 lakh in Telugu and Rs 5 lakh in Tamil on its first day. The Hindi version earned Rs 10.10 crore on the first day. In terms of first-day earnings of Ranbir Kapoor's films, this film stood at the ninth position. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

An increase of Rs 50 lakh only: No one in the film trade expected 'Shamshera' to increase its earnings on Saturday. There were hopes that the film should earn at least as much as it did on Friday. According to the initial figures of 'Shamshera' on Saturday, it has earned around Rs 10.75 crore on the second day of release. The total collection of the film is now around Rs 21 crore.

