Abhishek Bachchan celebrated one year of his film 'I Want To Talk' with a grateful post on Instagram. The actor also recently won his first-ever Best Actor (Male) Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 for his performance in the film.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's latest post on Instagram is all about him reminiscing about working in Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk'. As the film clocked a year, Abhishek took to Instagram and wrote, "One year of I Want To Talk, and I'm genuinely grateful for every story, every silence, and every honest conversation it brought my way. This journey has taught me more about people and myself than I expected. Thank you for listening, for sharing, and for allowing a simple idea to become something meaningful." He also shared a few stills from the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

First Filmfare Win for 'I Want To Talk'

In a long-awaited milestone, Abhishek recently took home his first-ever Best Actor (Male) Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. He won the award for his performance 'I Want To Talk'. The film revolves around Arjun Sen, a Bengali man chasing the American dream, who learns he has just 100 days to live. It follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter. (ANI)