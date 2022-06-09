Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nayanthara? Know her net worth, salary, property and more

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    South’s leading superstar, Nayanthara will be tying the knot with popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan today, on June 9, 2022. Check out her net worth, family, education, salary and more.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most followed and leading actresses of South India who also enjoys a massive following in the Hindi belt as well. Nayanthara is one of the few actors from the showbiz who have zero presence on social media, yet there are numerous fan pages of the ‘Jawan’ actress across all platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

    Whether she is on social media or not, Nayanthara has always been in the news for her professional life, but mostly for her personal life. She has been through heartbreaks in her life but eventually found her happy ending with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, whom she first met in the year 2015. Since then, life has been a rosy journey for her. And now, Nayanthara is starting a new chapter with Vignesh as the two are set to set get married today, on Thursday, June 9 at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara’s early life, family and education: Nayanthara was born to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian on November 18, 1984. Since her father was an Indian Air Force officer, he often used to get transferred from one city to another. Therefore, Nayanthara studied in different schools across India. She completed her higher education at Marthoma College, Thiruvalla in Kerala.

    Nayanthara’s net worth and salary: The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara gets signed for at least two t three films in a year. Her net worth is said to be Rs 71 crore in 2021. In terms of her salary, she charges around Rs 3 crore for each film, reportedly.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara’s car collection: Nayanthara reportedly owns at least two luxury cars. One of those is an Audi Q7, priced roughly around Rs 80 lakh. The other car that she owns is the BMW X5 which costs around Rs.75.21 lakh.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara’s properties: The 37-year-old actress is a proud owner of multiple properties across different cities including her hometown, Thiruvalla in Kerala. She also last year brought a swanky 4-BHK apartment in Poes Garden locality, which is the costliest location in the city. The locality has houses of the late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha and superstar Rajinikanth, among others.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara’s lifestyle: Nayanthara leads a very luxurious lifestyle. From expensive clothes and bags to travelling in luxurious cars, her lifestyle is full of glitz and glamour. She reportedly travels through a private jet.

