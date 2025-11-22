3 Big Factors Behind AJ Lee Aligning With Rhea Ripley At WWE Survivor Series
AJ Lee’s surprise Survivor Series WarGames entry shocked fans. Discover three booking reasons behind her alignment with Rhea Ripley’s team and how it fuels her feud with Becky Lynch.
Crafting Her Feud With Becky Lynch
AJ Lee’s return to WWE instantly reignited tensions with Becky Lynch. The Stamford‑based promotion leaned into this rivalry by booking AJ opposite “The Man” in high‑profile segments. Earlier, AJ teamed with her husband CM Punk against Becky and Seth Rollins at WrestlePalooza 2025, setting the stage for a heated storyline.
Her shocking RAW interference cost Becky her championship, intensifying animosity. Aligning AJ with Rhea Ripley’s side in WarGames ensures the feud remains front and center. With AJ on the babyface team and Becky positioned as a heel, WWE has created a non‑title clash between two icons, drawing mainstream attention without relying on belts.
Injecting Star Power Into Survivor Series
At 38, AJ Lee remains one of WWE’s most beloved female legends. Her loyal fan base continues to support her passionately, making her presence a guaranteed ratings boost. WWE recognized the need for additional star power in this year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. By adding AJ to Ripley’s team, the company elevated the Women’s WarGames bout into one of the most stacked matches ever.
With names like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and AJ Lee all involved, the spectacle promises unmatched intensity. Her inclusion not only strengthens Ripley’s side but also ensures the event appeals to both longtime fans and newer audiences craving nostalgia.
Delivering The Surprise Factor Fans Crave
Survivor Series thrives on unpredictability, and AJ Lee’s entry provided exactly that. WWE often uses legends to amplify multi‑star matches, and AJ’s involvement delivered a shock that electrified the crowd. This marks her first‑ever WarGames appearance, giving fans a rare chance to see the “Black Widow” compete against multiple opponents simultaneously.
The surprise element added freshness to the card and reinforced WWE’s strategy of blending established stars with returning icons. For AJ, it’s a chance to showcase her resilience in a chaotic environment, while for fans, it’s a moment of pure excitement that elevates the entire event.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.