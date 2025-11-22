Image Credit : Getty

AJ Lee’s return to WWE instantly reignited tensions with Becky Lynch. The Stamford‑based promotion leaned into this rivalry by booking AJ opposite “The Man” in high‑profile segments. Earlier, AJ teamed with her husband CM Punk against Becky and Seth Rollins at WrestlePalooza 2025, setting the stage for a heated storyline.

Her shocking RAW interference cost Becky her championship, intensifying animosity. Aligning AJ with Rhea Ripley’s side in WarGames ensures the feud remains front and center. With AJ on the babyface team and Becky positioned as a heel, WWE has created a non‑title clash between two icons, drawing mainstream attention without relying on belts.