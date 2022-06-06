Shakira-Pique had an 'open relationship'; Barca star surprised by separation statement?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called it quits on Saturday after being in a relationship for 11 years. 

    Pop sensation Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Saturday said they were splitting up after being together for 11 years. The couple, who have two children together, confirmed their separation days after reports surfaced that the Colombian singer discovered her Spanish partner had been cheating on her. 

    However, new details of the ongoing separation saga have emerged in the Spanish media. According to Marca, quoting journalist Antonio Aviles, the decision to release the joint statement was a unilateral one on the part of Shakira. The move is said to have taken Pique by surprise.

    Aviles, who appeared on 'Viva la Vida' show, further claimed that people close to the Barcelona star assured him that there was 'no infidelity' on the part of Pique. He also claimed that the Spanish footballer and singer had had an 'open relationship' over the past few years.

    "Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part. There is great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent," the journalist stated.

    "Their agreement was 'you do what you want, and I'll do what I want', but to present themselves as a couple to the public," Jose Antonio Aviles added after claiming to have spoken to sources close to the footballer.

    "We regret to confirm that we are separating," was how Shakira and Pique's statement, which was released by the pop sensation's public relations firm, started. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding," it added.

    Earlier, journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of video podcast 'Mamarazzis' claim the 35-year-old footballer has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is reportedly a student and an event hostess in Barcelona. Pique was reportedly seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out about him allegedly cheating on her.

    In May, Shakira travelled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique, who was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona. The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders. 

