Shakira-Pique had an 'open relationship'; Barca star surprised by separation statement?

Pop sensation Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Saturday said they were splitting up after being together for 11 years. The couple, who have two children together, confirmed their separation days after reports surfaced that the Colombian singer discovered her Spanish partner had been cheating on her.

However, new details of the ongoing separation saga have emerged in the Spanish media. According to Marca, quoting journalist Antonio Aviles, the decision to release the joint statement was a unilateral one on the part of Shakira. The move is said to have taken Pique by surprise. Also read: Before Gerard Pique, Shakira dated these popular men; meet her ex-boyfriends

Aviles, who appeared on 'Viva la Vida' show, further claimed that people close to the Barcelona star assured him that there was 'no infidelity' on the part of Pique. He also claimed that the Spanish footballer and singer had had an 'open relationship' over the past few years. Also read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

"Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part. There is great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent," the journalist stated.

"Their agreement was 'you do what you want, and I'll do what I want', but to present themselves as a couple to the public," Jose Antonio Aviles added after claiming to have spoken to sources close to the footballer. Also read: From Gerard Pique to Mesut Ozil: 10 footballers accused of cheating on their partners

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," was how Shakira and Pique's statement, which was released by the pop sensation's public relations firm, started. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding," it added.

Earlier, journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of video podcast 'Mamarazzis' claim the 35-year-old footballer has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is reportedly a student and an event hostess in Barcelona. Pique was reportedly seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out about him allegedly cheating on her.

