Year Ender 2025: Kantara to Chhaava-7 Movies Made Huge Earnings

entertainment Dec 03 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
7. They Call Him OG

The film 'They Call Him OG' earned ₹219 crore at the box office.

6. Mahavatar Narasimha

The animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' was made on a budget of ₹15 crore. This film did a business of ₹268 crore.

5. War 2

Hrithik Roshan's film 'War 2' collected ₹287 crore at the box office.

4. Coolie

South superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' earned ₹323 crore.

3. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' collected ₹393 crore.

2. Chhaava

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' earned ₹695 crore at the box office.

1. Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has earned the most so far. It has collected ₹697 crore at the box office.

