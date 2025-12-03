Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly marrying singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur early next year. Although the couple never confirmed their relationship, preparations for their grand celebration have begun.

Kriti Sanon’s sister, actress Nupur Sanon, is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend and popular singer Stebin Ben at the beginning of the new year. As per reports, the couple is planning a private yet star-studded wedding in Udaipur in January 2026. Although they have been spotted together at events, parties, and vacations on multiple occasions, the two have never officially confirmed their relationship.

When and Where Will the Wedding Take Place?

According to the report, the wedding is likely to be held on January 8 and 9, 2026, at the breathtaking Fairmont Udaipur Palace, a destination known for hosting lavish celebrity weddings.

The ceremony is expected to be intimate, with attendance limited to family, close friends, and a selected guest list from the Bollywood fraternity. Wedding preparations are reportedly underway, with arrangements at the venue already being discussed.

Interestingly, when Stebin Ben was previously asked about his relationship with Nupur, he stated that he is “single” since nothing has been officially announced yet. He also mentioned that industry gossip is constant and that he doesn’t pay much attention to it.

Who Is Nupur Sanon?

Nupur Sanon is gradually carving her own space in the entertainment world. She starred with Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s hit music videos ‘Filhaal’ (2019) and ‘Filhaal 2: Mohabbat’ (2021). In 2023, she appeared in the comedy series ‘Pop Kaun?’ She also made her Telugu film debut opposite Ravi Teja in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’. Nupur is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with ‘Noorani Chehra’, slated for release in 2026, and the film is currently in production.

As for Kriti Sanon, her latest film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ continues to perform impressively at the box office and is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club soon.