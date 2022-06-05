From Gerard Pique to Mesut Ozil: 10 footballers accused of cheating on their partners

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and partner Shakira confirmed that their 11-year relationship has ended; here's a look at famous footballers who have been accused of cheating on their partners in the past.

Sensational pop singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Saturday confirmed that their 11-year relationship had ended. According to reports, the 35-year-old footballer cheated on the Colombian superstar, leading to their separation. Although there's no confirmation on these allegations, this is not the first time a famous football player has been accused of infidelity. Also read: Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here Here's a look at ten football players who were accused of cheating on their partners in the past:

Gerard Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, confirmed their separation days after reports surfaced that the Colombian singer discovered her Spanish partner had been cheating on her. Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of video podcast 'Mamarazzis' claim the 35-year-old footballer has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is reportedly a student and an event hostess in Barcelona. Also read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who is currently married to model Amine Gulse, was once accused of having a relationship with former Germany teammate Christian Lell's girlfriend, Melanie Rickinger, while the couple were still together. In 2014-15 when the allegations emerged, Ozil was dating Many Capristo, and they reportedly split owing to the Turkish star's alleged affair.

Legendary French footballer Franck Ribery married Wahiba in 2004. The former Bayern Munich star made headlined when he became part of a scandal where he was accused of hiring an underage escort Zahia Dehar. Dehar was just 17 when Ribery along with Karim Benzema and Sidney Govou, reportedly paid her to have sex with them.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, though married since 2011, was caught on camera with model Celia Kay in a hotel room just hours before a Premier League game against Crystal Palace. The current AC Milan star had to make public apologies to his wife, family and fans on Twitter.

Former Real Madrid star Royston Drenthe reportedly cheated on his wife model Malena Gracia when the latter was pregnant with their second child at the time. After the incident Drenthe never recovered from the set-back and his career just went down from there.

In 2007, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was accused of cheating on his then-wife Claire Merry with Swedish make-up artist Sadie Hewlett. After four years of marriage, this led to their divorce, and the Frenchman was ordered to pay 8 million pounds in the settlement.

Patrice Evra was reportedly caught cheating on his wife with Playboy model Carla Howe during his days at Manchester United. According to Howe, Evra left out a tiny detail out during months of chatting – that he was married and had a 6-year-old son.

Former England captain and Chelsea icon John Terry hit the headlines in 2010 when news of him having impregnated former England teammate Wayne Bridge’s ex Vanessa Perroncel broke out. The four months alleged affair, though never proven, caused a stir between the two players and Bridge retired from international football, citing reasons that he couldn't play with Terry. The Chelsea captain also had his national team captaincy stripped off.

Back in 2007, Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs married Stacey Cooke, his long-time partner, in a private ceremony. However, the couple divorced ten years later due to the footballer's affair with his brother's wife, Natasha Giggs. The two had an affair for over eight years before it came out. The affair shattered his role-model image and his relationship with his brother Rhodri, who was left devastated.

