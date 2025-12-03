- Home
- Year Ender 2025: Aneet Padda to Rishab Shetty – IMDb’s 10 Most Popular Indian Stars
As 2025 comes to a close, IMDb highlights the most popular Indian stars of the year. From Aneet Padda to Rishab Shetty, these actors have won hearts with their performances and charisma.
Popular Indian Stars for 2025
IMDb has released its list of the most popular Indian stars for 2025, highlighting actors who have made a significant impact through their performances and garnered massive fan followings across films and streaming platforms. Here’s a look at the top 10 stars who are ruling hearts this year.
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday has emerged as a rising star with his performance in Saiyaara, earning accolades for his charming screen presence and acting skills.
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Aneet Padda, co-starring in Saiyaara, impressed audiences with his natural acting and chemistry on-screen, marking him as one of the promising newcomers of 2025.
Aamir Khan – Sitare Zameen Par, Coolie
Veteran actor Aamir Khan continues to dominate, with memorable performances in Sitare Zameen Par and Coolie, proving his enduring appeal across generations.
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Ishaan Khatter’s performance in Homebound showcased his versatility and emotional depth, solidifying his place among the most popular stars this year.
Lakshya – Ba****ds of Bollywood
Lakshya grabbed attention with Ba**ds of Bollywood, where his confident portrayal and screen presence won him a dedicated fanbase.
Rashmika Mandanna – Chhaava, Sikandar, Thama, Girlfriend
Rashmika Mandanna’s multiple releases, including Chhaava and Sikandar, displayed her range, making her one of 2025’s most-loved actresses.
Kalyani Priyadarshan – Loka: Chapter 1
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance in Loka: Chapter 1 impressed critics and audiences alike, earning her recognition as a top young talent.
Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2
Triptii Dimri’s acting in Dhadak 2 brought her widespread attention and acclaim, highlighting her ability to carry emotionally intense roles.
Rukmini Vasanth – Kantara
Rukmini Vasanth’s role in Kantara showcased her acting finesse, earning her a strong fan following and critical praise.
Rishab Shetty – Kantara
Rishab Shetty, also from Kantara, impressed with his charismatic performance, cementing his spot as one of the most popular actors of 2025.
