    Before Gerard Pique, Shakira dated these popular men; meet her ex-boyfriends

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Waka Waka singer and Gerard Pique's break up rumours are making the rounds on the internet. Let us look into Shakira's ex-boyfriends are listed below. 

    Shakira is regarded as the "Queen of Latin Pop." After her rumoured separation from her current lover, Spanish national player Gerard Pique, the singer is now making news.
     

    Image Source : TWITTER/@BARTHOBSON

    In any case, the pair has yet to make an official declaration regarding their split. Shakira, on the other hand, has had a tumultuous love life. The well-known singer had previously been in love relationships but had never married.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of Hollywood's most adored couples, but it now seems that cracks have been formed in their relationship. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer fell in love with the professional footballer at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Here is a list of Shakira’s ex-boyfriends that she dated or was linked up with.

    Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMETWEETS_PT

    Antonio de la Rúa: Shakira, the singing sensation, was formerly linked to Antonio de la Rua. Antonio is a lawyer and the son of Fernando de la Rua, the former president of Argentina. From 2000 until 2011, they were both in a relationship until she met Gerard. After over a decade together, the couple decided to call it quits.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Antonio served as Shakira's lawyer and continued to work for her after they divorced. In 2012-2013, he was seen in court against Shakira and demanded payment for all of the labour he had done for her over the years. However, the lawsuit was quickly rejected by the court. Also Read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    Image Source : TWITTER/@MGONZALEZES

    Osvaldo Rios was Shakira's boyfriend for approximately three years. Osvaldo is a singer, model, and actor from Puerto Rico. The pair began dating in 1997 and generated a lot of controversy due to their age difference. In the year 2000, they divorced each other. And it's been said that the actor planned to marry Shakira, but their relationship didn't work out. Also Read: Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here

