Before Gerard Pique, Shakira dated these popular men; meet her ex-boyfriends

Waka Waka singer and Gerard Pique's break up rumours are making the rounds on the internet. Let us look into Shakira's ex-boyfriends are listed below.

Shakira is regarded as the "Queen of Latin Pop." After her rumoured separation from her current lover, Spanish national player Gerard Pique, the singer is now making news.



In any case, the pair has yet to make an official declaration regarding their split. Shakira, on the other hand, has had a tumultuous love life. The well-known singer had previously been in love relationships but had never married.

Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of Hollywood's most adored couples, but it now seems that cracks have been formed in their relationship. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer fell in love with the professional footballer at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Here is a list of Shakira’s ex-boyfriends that she dated or was linked up with.

Antonio de la Rúa: Shakira, the singing sensation, was formerly linked to Antonio de la Rua. Antonio is a lawyer and the son of Fernando de la Rua, the former president of Argentina. From 2000 until 2011, they were both in a relationship until she met Gerard. After over a decade together, the couple decided to call it quits.

Antonio served as Shakira's lawyer and continued to work for her after they divorced. In 2012-2013, he was seen in court against Shakira and demanded payment for all of the labour he had done for her over the years. However, the lawsuit was quickly rejected by the court. Also Read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

