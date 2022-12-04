'Nobody says star husband...' Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput slams 'star wife' label

Mira Rajput feels that people should stop using terms like 'star wife' and 'star kids. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. For the unversed, the couple had an arranged marriage.

Mira Rajput, who is a content creator and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, feels that people should stop using terms like 'star wife' and 'star kids.' During her interview on the chat programme "Social Media Star With Janice," she spoke her thoughts. Mira, who wed Shahid in 2015 and is 13 years Shahid's younger, contended that the aforementioned phrase ought to be entirely deleted. She expressed the opinion that the phrase ought to be outlawed and questioned why the term "star husband" is never used to refer to the partners of female stars.

Mira also expressed her dislike for the term "star kid" because of its neo-nazi overtones. We should move past it right away, she urged. She said, "Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that." She further questioned, "Why is there a star wife when you may have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a spouse, nobody says star husband?"