Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most handsome heroes, has turned 45. He was born on February 25, 1981, in New Delhi. While Shahid has given many hit films, his recent movies haven't been doing too well at the box office
Shahid Kapoor's Affairs
Shahid Kapoor has been as famous for his love life as for his movies. According to media reports, he was linked with about six Bollywood actresses. Let's find out who they were.
Kareena Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's affair with Kareena Kapoor grabbed the most headlines. He was deeply in love with her. Their relationship started during the shooting of the film Fida. They dated for five years but broke up after filming Jab We Met.
Amrita Rao
People loved Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's jodi in the film Vivah. However, rumours of their affair had started right from their first film, Ishq-Vishk. Neither of them ever spoke openly about it. In fact, Amrita called the stories complete nonsense.
Priyanka Chopra
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's affair reportedly began on the sets of Kaminey. It's said they even admitted to their relationship in public. A famous story goes that when the Income Tax department raided Priyanka's house, Shahid was present there. However, this relationship didn't last long.
Anushka Sharma
Did you know Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also grew close while working together in the film Badmaash Company? However, this relationship was also short-lived and they soon parted ways.
Sonakshi Sinha
Stories of Shahid Kapoor's affair with Sonakshi Sinha also did the rounds. The two worked together in the film R... Rajkumar. It is said that they got close during the shoot, but the relationship ended after the movie was released.
Vidya Balan
Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan appeared together in the film Kismat Konnection. Reports say that news of their relationship was everywhere during the film's shooting. However, this affair also ended very quickly.
