Why Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Is Rooted in Tradition; Read On
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry in Udaipur on February 26. The couple has chosen to honour South Indian traditions, keep the ceremony intimate, and celebrate their union as “The Wedding of VIROSH"
A Traditional South Indian Touch in Udaipur
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. While the wedding venue is royal and grand, the couple has chosen to keep the essence of their celebration deeply rooted in South Indian customs.
Reports suggest that guests are being served meals on banana leaves — a cherished tradition at many South Indian weddings. The practice is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity and positive beginnings. Adding to the authenticity, coconut water has reportedly been arranged as part of the hospitality, representing purity and a warm welcome. The couple’s choice reflects their desire to stay connected to their cultural roots even in a destination wedding setting.
‘The Wedding of VIROSH’: A Celebration Named by Fans
On February 22, Vijay and Rashmika took to Instagram to officially confirm their wedding, delighting fans who have followed their journey closely. In a heartfelt note, they shared that before they made any formal announcement, fans had already given their relationship a name — “VIROSH.”
Honouring that love, the couple announced that their big day would be called “The Wedding of VIROSH.” The message expressed gratitude to their supporters, acknowledging how deeply they value the affection and encouragement they have received over the years. What started as a fan-created nickname has now become the official identity of their union, making admirers feel personally connected to the celebration.
An Intimate Ceremony, Followed by a Grand Reception
Unlike many high-profile celebrity weddings, Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly opted for a private ceremony. The guest list is said to be limited to close family members and trusted friends, with industry colleagues not invited to the Udaipur function. The idea, according to insiders, is to keep the moment personal and meaningful.
However, the celebrations will not end there. After the wedding in Udaipur, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The event is reportedly being planned at Taj Krishna and is likely to see prominent names from the Telugu film industry in attendance.
With tradition at its heart and love at its centre, Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding beautifully blends intimacy, culture and celebration.
