Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. While the wedding venue is royal and grand, the couple has chosen to keep the essence of their celebration deeply rooted in South Indian customs.

Reports suggest that guests are being served meals on banana leaves — a cherished tradition at many South Indian weddings. The practice is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity and positive beginnings. Adding to the authenticity, coconut water has reportedly been arranged as part of the hospitality, representing purity and a warm welcome. The couple’s choice reflects their desire to stay connected to their cultural roots even in a destination wedding setting.