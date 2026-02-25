- Home
As wedding buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda grows, an old video has resurfaced online, showing Vijay shutting down a reporter’s question about Rashmika’s breakup with Rakshit Shetty, sparking fresh reactions.
Image Credit : instagram
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding Buzz
National crush Rashmika Mandanna and her long-time boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sources say celebrities are already arriving, and pre-wedding rituals have begun.
Image Credit : Instagram
Rashmika's Past with Rakshit Shetty
But for many in Karnataka, Rashmika's name is still linked to Rakshit Shetty. There was a lot of talk back then that she used him as a stepping stone to enter the Sandalwood film industry.
Image Credit : instagram
Rakshit and Rashmika's Engagement
Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in July 2017. They had worked together in the superhit film 'Kirik Party', which really established Rashmika's career in Kannada cinema. But eventually, the relationship ended.
Image Credit : instagram
Rashmika Moves On
People said at the time that Rakshit Shetty was deeply hurt by the breakup. After that, Rashmika moved on and started her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.
Image Credit : Instagram
The Question in Kannada
When she was in Karnataka for an event, a reporter asked her in Kannada about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty. She pretended she couldn't understand the question properly, making the situation very awkward.
Image Credit : Facebook
Vijay Gets Angry
Before Rashmika could even open her mouth, Vijay jumped in. He angrily said, 'I don't know what you're asking, but it's not your business to ask all sorts of questions.' Rashmika then just smiled, said the question was too long to understand, and changed the topic. This video is now going viral all over again.
