Bronson Reed’s injury has left a major gap on WWE RAW. From Omos to Oba Femi, four superstars could step into his monster heel role, each bringing unique attributes that could reshape the red brand ahead of WrestleMania 42.
Omos could return as RAW’s giant threat
Omos has not been seen on WWE television for nearly two years, last competing in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Recently active in AAA, the Nigerian Giant could make his return to WWE and immediately fill Reed’s spot. Standing at 7’3”, Omos has the sheer physical presence to dominate RAW’s roster.
Oba Femi ready for breakout moment
Oba Femi debuted on the main roster at the Royal Rumble but has yet to be assigned to a brand. With Reed sidelined, RAW could be the perfect stage for The Ruler to showcase his potential. A former NXT Champion, Femi has been touted as a future megastar and could seamlessly step into Reed’s role.
Damian Priest could switch brands
Damian Priest has been working as a babyface on SmackDown, but his run there seems to have lost momentum. A move to RAW, coupled with a heel turn, could reinvigorate The Archer of Infamy. Priest’s stature and in-ring style make him a strong candidate to replace Reed as RAW’s top villainous powerhouse.
Rusev needs a fresh spotlight
Rusev has faded from television after rivalries with Sheamus and a failed Intercontinental Championship pursuit. Known for his intensity and size, The Bulgarian Brute could be revitalized with a push on RAW. A return to prominence would allow him to re-establish himself as a credible monster heel heading into WrestleMania 42.
