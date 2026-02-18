Inside 'O Romeo' Actor Shahid Kapoor's Sea-Facing Worli Flat; Check Photos
Shahid Kapoor is currently in limelight for his film O Romeo. However, his film isn't performing well at box office. It's worth noting that it was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. We're sharing inside photos of Shahid's sea-facing apartment
Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment
Shahid Kapoor lives with his family in a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. His apartment looks quite luxurious from the inside.
Shahid Kapoor's home decor
Shahid Kapoor has decorated his home beautifully, blending modern and classic art and decor.
Dining area of Shahid Kapoor's house
Shahid Kapoor's home features a luxurious dining area with a wooden dining table, dark blue curtains on the windows, and the floor has also been given an artistic touch.
Shahid Kapoor's apartment price
Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment is located in the Worli area of Mumbai. This luxurious home is valued at ₹58 crore (approximately $5.8 billion). He purchased it in 2018.
Shahid Kapoor's house is spread over 10,000 Sqft.
Shahid Kapoor's home's balcony covers 500 square feet, while the entire house is 10,000 square feet. The duplex also has six parking slots.
Shahid Kapoor's house interior
Shahid Kapoor's home boasts a classy interior, with paintings adorning the walls, a gym, a modular kitchen, and priceless showpieces.
Greenery in Shahid Kapoor's house
Shahid and his wife Mira have also taken special care to maintain greenery and natural light. They have planted numerous plants throughout the house, which provide them with clean and fresh air.
