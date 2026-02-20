Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O Romeo has completed seven days in theatres with a total India nett collection of ₹47.15 crore. The film earned an estimated ₹3.15 crore on day seven (Thursday), reflecting another drop in its weekday performance.

The film opened well with ₹8.50 crore on day one and saw impressive growth on day two with ₹12.65 crore. It added ₹9 crore on its first Sunday, ending the opening weekend on a strong note. However, the momentum began to slow from Monday. Day four brought ₹4.85 crore, followed by ₹5.35 crore on day five. The collections dipped again to ₹3.65 crore on day six and further to ₹3.15 crore on day seven.

With an overall Hindi occupancy of around 7.25% on Thursday, the declining footfalls suggest that sustaining long-term momentum may be challenging unless weekend numbers improve significantly.