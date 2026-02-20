- Home
- Entertainment
- O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor Film Slows Down, Crosses ₹47 Crore in Week One
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor Film Slows Down, Crosses ₹47 Crore in Week One
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: O Romeo’s first week at the box office shows a visible slowdown. After a strong opening weekend, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s gangster drama is witnessing steady weekday drops, crossing ₹47 crore in India
Box Office Slows Down After Weekend Boost
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O Romeo has completed seven days in theatres with a total India nett collection of ₹47.15 crore. The film earned an estimated ₹3.15 crore on day seven (Thursday), reflecting another drop in its weekday performance.
The film opened well with ₹8.50 crore on day one and saw impressive growth on day two with ₹12.65 crore. It added ₹9 crore on its first Sunday, ending the opening weekend on a strong note. However, the momentum began to slow from Monday. Day four brought ₹4.85 crore, followed by ₹5.35 crore on day five. The collections dipped again to ₹3.65 crore on day six and further to ₹3.15 crore on day seven.
With an overall Hindi occupancy of around 7.25% on Thursday, the declining footfalls suggest that sustaining long-term momentum may be challenging unless weekend numbers improve significantly.
Comparisons With Kabir Singh Intensify
Given Shahid Kapoor’s past success with Kabir Singh, trade analysts are inevitably drawing comparisons. By its seventh day, Kabir Singh had already posted significantly higher numbers, setting a benchmark for Shahid’s box office pull in the mass commercial space.
While O Romeo had a promising start, it has not matched the pace of Kabir Singh’s historic run. Industry experts believe that the film’s trajectory over the second weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can stabilize or continue its downward trend.
Vishal Bhardwaj Confident Despite Mixed Reviews
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo has received a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. Despite this, the filmmaker has publicly expressed confidence in the film’s long-term performance, stating that it could eventually become one of the most successful projects of his career.
Inspired by a chapter from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film is set against Mumbai’s underworld. It follows gangster Haseen Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and his intense relationship with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), blending romance, crime, and emotional conflict. The ensemble cast also includes Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.