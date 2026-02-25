- Home
Sandalwood star Rishab Shetty made a special appearance at the Guru Vaibhavotsava celebrations at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, joining devotees for darshan, cultural events and photo-worthy moments at the sacred event.
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rishab Shetty & wife visit Mantralayam.
Actor-director Rishab Shetty and his wife visited Mantralayam in Raichur district for the Guru Vaibhavotsava. Here, they are seen seeking blessings from Guru Raghavendra Swamy.
210
Image Credit : Asianet News
Paying respects at Rayaru's Brindavana.
Rishab Shetty sat with full devotion in front of Rayaru's Brindavana for darshan. He said it was his great fortune to visit on Rayaru's birthday itself.
310
Image Credit : Asianet News
At the grand 'Parimala Teertha' Teppotsava.
After the darshan, Rishab Shetty took part in the grand 'Parimala Teertha' Teppotsava. The whole scene on the banks of the Tungabhadra river, lit up with lamps, was a sight to behold.
410
Image Credit : Asianet News
With pontiff Sri Subudhendra Teertha.
During the Teppotsava, Rishab Shetty met Sri Subudhendra Teertha, the pontiff of the Mantralayam Mutt. He took the seer's blessings and also discussed the mutt's religious activities.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
'Mantralayam gives me peace of mind'.
Speaking to the media, Rishab got emotional and said, 'I find peace of mind whenever I come to Mantralayam. It's my good fortune to get Rayaru's darshan. We keep visiting regularly'.
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
An update on his 'Jai Hanuman' film.
Talking about his much-awaited film 'Jai Hanuman', he shared, 'The muhurat just happened yesterday. We still have to start shooting. We are making a fantastic film on Hanuman with a good message'.
710
Image Credit : Asianet News
On choosing roles: 'We are artists'.
When asked about how he chooses his films, Rishab explained, 'Basically, we are artists. If a director narrates a story and we like the character, we will definitely do it. Every artist hopes to do such roles when good producers come along'.
810
Image Credit : Asianet News
A film on Rayaru? 'It's not easy'.
To a question about making a film on Rayaru, he replied, 'Making a movie on Mantralayam's Rayaru is not easy at all, it's a very tough job. I can't say anything right now, let's see what happens in the future'.
910
Image Credit : Asianet News
'The teaser will show the film's magic'.
When asked what people can expect from 'Jai Hanuman', he said, 'When the teaser and trailer are released, people will understand its grandeur. I am confident that the audience will love this film'.
1010
Image Credit : Facebook
Silent on Rashmika Mandanna's wedding.
Meanwhile, when a reporter asked if he had received an invitation for actress Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, Rishab Shetty gave no comment. He simply smiled, dodged the question, and left Mantralayam.
