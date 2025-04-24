Image Credit : Getty

Former Team India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (Thursday, April 24). With a plethora of records, accolades, and achievements under his belt, Tendulkar has been regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar played with Indian teammates, who were regarded as the batting legends, including the likes Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman. These five batters were the mainstays of Team India’s batting line-up in Test and ODI cricket. They were the backbone of not only India’s batting but also played a pivotal role in shaping the golden era of Indian cricket in the early 2000s, delivering memorable performances both at home and overseas.

After playing with four of his Indian teammates, Sachin Tendulkar picked his favourite one, who he called ‘blessed with a talent'.