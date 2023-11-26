Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Varma: 11 Bollywood stars who once went bankrupt

Vijay Varma recently recalled how financial strain once led him to accept a role he did not want. However, he was fired from the project later. Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more. Here's the list of celebrities who went bankrupt.

Vijay Varma is now one of the greatest sensations who has won over audiences with his exceptional acting talents, whether on TV or on OTT. Everyone has been taken aback by how easily he slips into his personality. What's more stunning is his admission that he has practically no money.



In an interview with Galatta Plus, he recently discussed becoming bankrupt. He confessed that he was at rock bottom and had no money in his bank account. He had a total of Rs 18 and then received a call for a modest position as a reporter for which he would be paid Rs 3000. He had never desired such a job, yet he accepted it and shot for it without heart or conviction, stumbling during the take. Let's look at some famous celebrities who went bankrupt but recovered.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One's fate is known to everyone. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone is aware of one's fate. The film earned little money and was supposedly created on a budget of Rs 150 crore. SRK is reported to have signed blank checks during production because he was certain of success. However, the film bombed.

Kabir Bedi discussed his life's ups and downs in his memoir. He also discussed his bankruptcy as a result of faulty investments. He was, nevertheless, able to recover.

Govinda's problem is well known since the actor has admitted to having had no film offers. He once disclosed that he had no job offers for three to four years, during which time he accumulated massive debts.

Jackie Shroff was unable to repay filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's debt. He sold his property to pay off his debt, and Salman Khan stepped in to help.

Amitabh Bachchan owed USD 11 million owing to the failure of his production company, AB CORP. He returned to television with Mohabbatein and the programme Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Preity Zinta was set to return in 2013 with Ishq In Paris. However, the picture was a fiasco, resulting in massive financial losses. Salman Khan came in to assist her.

When Kamal Haasan became bankrupt from a film ban, he was one of the country's top stars. Kamal Haasan has put everything he had into his big undertaking, Vishwaroopam. He even mortgaged his house. The film was then prohibited. According to sources, he owed $10 million.

Raj Kapoor is regarded as a pioneer of Indian film. He fell bankrupt due to the extravagant budget of his film Mera Naam Joker. To make matters worse, the movie bombed at the box office.

According to a TOI article, Shilpa Shetty previously said she did not have enough money to complete a shoot for her cricket team. But things finally changed. Shilpa has overcome adversity and emerged stronger.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher was deeply in debt as a result of failed movie attempts. To assist in clarifying them, he started an acting school with only 12 students.